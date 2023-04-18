(BIVN) – A leak of ethylene glycol recently occurred at an observatory on Maunakea, officials revealed this week.

The leak at the Subaru telescope follows a January coolant leak at the University of Hawaiʻi 88 inch observatory, operated by the UH Institute for Astronomy.

The news of the Subaru leak was revealed last week during a meeting of the new Maunakea Stewardship and Oversight Authority.

From Greg Chun, the Executive Director of the University of Hawai’i-Hilo Center For Maunakea Stewardship: