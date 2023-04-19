(BIVN) – There were 935 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 959 cases reported last week. Of those, 92 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 54 cases reported the week before.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 45 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 11 cases

96778 (Pāhoa) – 17 cases

96740 (Kona) – 20 cases

96743 (Waimea) – 11 cases

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was at 5.0%, up from the 4.5% that was reported last week.

Hawaiʻi announced a victory in federal court today, prevailing in a federal challenge to its COVID-19 Emergency Proclamations enacted during the previous administration of Governor David Ige.

From the Department of the Attorney General: