(BIVN) – Scientists will go back to issuing daily activity updates on Kīlauea volcano, as some elevated earthquake rates have been recorded beneath the summit region.

On Thursday afternoon, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a the following, short status report on Kīlauea:

Kīlauea volcano is not erupting. HVO monitoring shows pulses of elevated rates of earthquake activity beneath the summit region. Small flurries of earthquakes have occurred irregularly beneath Halemaʻumaʻu, Keanakākoʻi Crater, and along the southern end of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) since the early morning hours of Sunday, April 16, 2023. The initial increase in seismicity was accompanied by minor ground inflation, but since then deformation rates have been relatively low across Kīlaueaʻs summit. Gas emissions remain low, reflective of the current lack in eruptive activity at the summit. No significant activity has been observed in either the East or Southwest Rift Zones.

It is possible that an intrusion of magma beneath the surface or eruption of lava on the surface may occur at Kīlaueaʻs summit with little or no warning.

Beginning tomorrow, Friday, April 21, HVO will be returning to DAILY Updates of Kīlauea volcano, reflecting the elevated level of unrest. The Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY/YELLOW.

Additional messages will be issued as merited by volcanic activity.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.