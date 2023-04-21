(BIVN) – Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory were on Hualālai volcano last week, upgrading the Hualālai Repeater station, and installing a new webcam. The webcam provides a view of Mauna Loa’s northwest flank.

The repeater station relays monitoring signals from nearby stations back the observatory. It is powered by batteries – which were replaced during the visit – that store energy generated by solar panels. The electronics board for the station was also replaced with a 48-volt system electronics board.

The site of the station is located on the southeast side of Hualālai, at an elevation of 2,160 meters (7,090 feet) above sea level.

The station upgrades and new webcam were funded by the USGS Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019, which were provided in response to Kīlauea’s 2018 lower East Rift Zone eruption and summit collapse, USGS says.

Hualālai is the third youngest and third-most historically active volcano on the Island of Hawai‘i. From the USGS: