(BIVN) – State and County law enforcement are searching for a missing pre-trial detainee, 27-year-old Dylan Paulo-Leslie, who reportedly escaped from Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center on Friday evening.
“He is considered dangerous,” the Hawaiʻi Police Department stated in a public alert message. “If anyone sees him or has information on his whereabouts, do not approach him, contact 911 or police dispatch at 808-935-3311.”
Paulo-Leslie was arrested in November 2022 after he allegedly shot at a police officer in Kona.
Police added that Paulo-Leslie was last seen on foot headed toward Downtown Hilo.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety also issued a news release on the situation:
One pre-trial detainee escaped from the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) this evening. Preliminary reports indicate 27-year old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie escaped from inmate housing, scaled the razor wire fence on the Waianuenue Street side of the facility. It happened around 7:15 p.m. State Sheriffs and Hawaii Police were immediately notified. Staff ordered an immediate headcount and lockdown. How he escaped will be part of an internal investigation.
Paulo-Leslie is 5’11” tall and weighs 165 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Paulo-Leslie is awaiting trial for the following: Attempted Murder 1, Robbery 1, Theft 1-3, Carry/Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Separate Felony, Carry/Possession of a Loaded Firearm on a Public Highway, Ownership/Possession of a Prohibited Firearm, Place to Keep Pistol/Revolver, Place to Keep Ammunition, Manufacturing/Purchasing/Obtaining Firearm Parts to Assemble a Firearm Having No Serial Number, Reckless Endangering 2, Terroristic Threatening 1, Criminal Property Damage 1, Driving Without a License, Inattention to Driving, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, Promoting a Dangerous Drug 2,
Paulo-Leslie faces an escape charge when found. If seen, call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 808-586-1352.
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
