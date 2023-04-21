(BIVN) – State and County law enforcement are searching for a missing pre-trial detainee, 27-year-old Dylan Paulo-Leslie, who reportedly escaped from Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center on Friday evening.

“He is considered dangerous,” the Hawaiʻi Police Department stated in a public alert message. “If anyone sees him or has information on his whereabouts, do not approach him, contact 911 or police dispatch at 808-935-3311.”

Paulo-Leslie was arrested in November 2022 after he allegedly shot at a police officer in Kona.

Police added that Paulo-Leslie was last seen on foot headed toward Downtown Hilo.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety also issued a news release on the situation: