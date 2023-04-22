(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth on Saturday, Earth Day, announced the release of an Integrated Climate Action Plan, as part of an effort to reduce the County’s “contribution to global climate change and make its services and facilities resilient to the effects of a changing climate.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

In honor of Earth Day, Mayor Roth announces the release of the County of Hawaiʻi’s Integrated Climate Action Plan (ICAP). The ICAP is a cross-departmental effort that aims to chart the County’s responsibility to reduce its contribution to global climate change and make its services and facilities resilient to the effects of a changing climate. It will also identify actions the County can take and will be used as a tool to hold the County accountable for climate action.

The ICAP will be available to the public on May 1.

“Adapting to a changing climate is an integral part of fostering a sustainable Hawaiʻi Island where our keiki can raise their keiki for generations,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “As an island, we are incredibly susceptible to adverse impacts on our natural environment, and as government, it is our responsibility to act accordingly to preserve and protect our natural and cultural resources. We understand that this is a critical time for our planet and our island, and we will continue to take bold action to address the impacts of climate change here in Hawaiʻi and around the world.”

The ICAP will build on the County’s history of commitment to climate action and includes several initiatives, including electrifying the Hele-on fleet, expanding its services, and reducing the cost of energy for County facilities. It also adds to ongoing County sustainability initiatives, including its Sustainability Summits, ongoing participation in the Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission, and the establishment of research-based shoreline setbacks to reduce risk to coastal hazards for Hawaiʻi Island.

The ICAP will be available in tandem with a Hawaiʻi Island Sustainability Dashboard that tracks the County’s greenhouse gas emissions and can be found at rd.hawaiicounty.gov. There, viewers can also find the Energy Analysis for Hawaiʻi County Buildings.