(BIVN) – No active lava has been observed at Kīlauea since March 7, and the volcano is not erupting. The current Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory provided this Monday update on the summit activity:

Uēkahuna tiltmeter was flat over the past 24 hours. Small flurries of earthquakes have occurred irregularly beneath Halemaʻumaʻu, Keanakākoʻi Crater, and along the southern end of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) since the early morning hours of Sunday, April 16, 2023. Earthquake activity at the summit remains slightly elevated. The most recent SO2 emission rate of approximately 185 tonnes per day (t/d) was measured on April 22.

No unusual activity has been noted along the Rift Zones, scientists say, where steady rates of ground deformation and seismicity continue along both.

On the morning of April 21, HVO geologists visited the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu to document and sample deposits erupted by the volcano. Photos were posted to the USGS website. The team said that studying the newly exposed lava flows and tephra layers on the walls of the caldera will help them better understand Kīlauea’s long term eruptive history, “which alternates between effusive periods (producing lava flows) and explosive periods (producing tephra such as ash).

The most recent sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate was measured at approximately 185 tonnes per day on April 22.