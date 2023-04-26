(BIVN) – A magnitude-3.9 earthquake, the second one of this general magnitude on Hawaiʻi island this evening, occurred 6 miles north-northeast of Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo at 7:27 p.m. HST

The earthquake was widely felt on the Island of Hawaiʻi, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported, with 110 felt reports in the first half-hour.

At a depth of 16 miles (26 km) below sea level, the reported shaking intensity was light (IV on the Modified Mercalli scale) and little or no damage is expected to have occurred.

The first of the two earthquakes to rumble under Hawaiʻi island this evening was a magnitude-4.2, which shook in the waters just off the Kaʻū coast at 4:31 p.m. HST.

While the first earthquake appeared to be a part of the ongoing deep seismic swarm under the Pāhala area, the second quake had a different explanation. From the USGS HVO:

The depth, location, and recorded seismic waves of the earthquake suggest a source due to bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the Hawaiian island chain, a common source for earthquakes in this area. The event is likely related to stress from the weight of the island on the underlying ocean crust and was not directly related to volcanic processes. The earthquake had no apparent impact on Kīlauea, Mauna Loa, or Hualālai volcanoes.

Neither earthquake was strong enough to generate a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.