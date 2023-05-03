(BIVN) – Electric bills are going down on all islands, one year after the oil price surge of 2022.

From the Hawaiian Electric news release:

Typical residential electric bills on all five islands served by Hawaiian Electric are now lower than a year ago, when a global surge in oil prices drove rates higher.

Typical bills in Hawai‘i are settling closer to the level they were before the Russian invasion of Ukraine spiked oil prices and elevated electric rates starting in the spring of 2022. O‘ahu bills in May are $6.54 lower than May 2022 but are still about 9% higher than before the oil price surge, with some of the increase attributable to the discontinuation of burning lower-cost coal for power generation last year. Most of the reduction in electric bills can be attributed to prices stabilizing and declining in global oil markets in recent months.