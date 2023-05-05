(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of Hawaiʻi island, including the area of North Kohala where a brush fire forced the closure of Akoni Pule Highway early Friday morning.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department at 3:23 a.m. reported a brush fire near Kohala Ranch and a road closure for Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) at mile 7.5. The fire was located between the highway and ocean and no structures were threatened at that time. The road has since reopened.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says east winds of 25 to 30 mph, with localized gusts to 45 mph, are expected until 6 p.m. Friday evening.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the forecasters warned.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the high winds could impact North and South Kohala, Kona, Hāmākua, Kaʻū, and island interiors. Motorists are urged to drive with caution.