(BIVN) – Kīlauea Volcano is not erupting. Steady inflation in the summit region continues, scientists say, while summit seismicity remains elevated.

From today’s USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory update:

Slow, steady inflation continues; the recent uptick in inflation was short-lived and amounted to less than at microradian. Overall, inflation at the summit of Kīlauea is higher than conditions preceding the January 5, 2023 summit eruption. Small flurries of earthquakes continue irregularly beneath Halemaʻumaʻu, Keanakākoʻi Crater, and the southern margin of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) since April 16. Rates of summit earthquakes remain elevated, and additional earthquake flurries are possible. The most recent sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of approximately 135 tonnes per day was measured on May 3.

The available data posted to the USGS HVO website shows that as of Wednesday at 5 p.m. HST, the inflation continues, and that the number of earthquakes on May 10th is the highest it has been all week.





No unusual activity has been noted along the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone; steady rates of ground deformation and seismicity continue along both.

The current USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY.