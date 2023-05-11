(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and there has been no change to its alert status, which remains at ADVISORY.

The previously reported inflation in the Kīlauea summit region is ongoing, while summit seismicity remains elevated.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to note that, overall, inflation at the summit is higher than what was seen preceding the January 5th summit eruption. No unusual activity has been reported along the rift-zones.

Here is the update from the USGS at 9:17 a.m. HST on Thursday: