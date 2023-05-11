(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and there has been no change to its alert status, which remains at ADVISORY.
The previously reported inflation in the Kīlauea summit region is ongoing, while summit seismicity remains elevated.
The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to note that, overall, inflation at the summit is higher than what was seen preceding the January 5th summit eruption. No unusual activity has been reported along the rift-zones.
Here is the update from the USGS at 9:17 a.m. HST on Thursday:
Summit Observations: Slow, steady inflation continues. Overall, inflation at the summit of Kīlauea is higher than conditions preceding the January 5, 2023 summit eruption. Small flurries of earthquakes continue irregularly beneath Halemaʻumaʻu, Keanakākoʻi Crater, and the southern margin of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera) since April 16. Rates of summit earthquakes remain elevated, and additional earthquake flurries are possible. The most recent sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of approximately 135 tonnes per day was measured on May 3.
Rift Zone Observations: No unusual activity has been noted along the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone; steady rates of ground deformation and seismicity continue along both. Measurements from continuous gas monitoring stations in the middle East Rift Zone—the site of 1983–2018 eruptive activity—remain below detection limits for SO2.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Rates of summit earthquakes also remain elevated at the summit, and additional earthquake flurries are possible.