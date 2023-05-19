(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the bays of Puakō and Anaehoʻomalu, following heavy rain – which at one point prompted a Flash Flood Warning – in the South Kohala-area.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch:

Flash flooding has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

An earlier Brown Water Advisory was issued from Puakō Bay to Kaiopae point.