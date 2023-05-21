(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, as summit seismicity remains elevated, and tiltmeters continue to show gradual inflation.

On Saturday, a flurry of earthquakes was recorded and posted on the USGS website. On a graph showing the number of earthquakes per day during the past week (blue bars), the number of earthquakes on Saturday was over 200, the highest amount all week.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says inflation at the summit of Kīlauea is still higher than conditions preceding the January 5, 2023, summit eruption.

The current USGS Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY.

This story will be updated with the official USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory statement for Sunday, May 21, when it is made available.