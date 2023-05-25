(BIVN) – Another Mālama Maunakea Volunteer day was held this month – the second of the year – as participants weeded an over grown area on Maunakea at the 9,000 ft elevation and helped to reestablish the highly endangered silversword in the area.

The University of Hawaiʻi says the Mālama Maunakea Volunteer Weed Pulls are part of the Center for Maunakea Stewardship’s ongoing efforts to protect the resources on the mountain. To date, there have been 63 total Volunteer Weed Pulls involving 1,600 community volunteers (over 10,000 volunteer hours), filling over 2,600 reusable garbage bags with pulled weeds.

From the University news release: