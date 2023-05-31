(BIVN) – Mayor Mitch Roth kicked off his town hall series on Tuesday evening, with meeting at Yano Hall in South Kona.

The “Sustainable Horizons: Mayor Roth’s Community Impact Check-in” series aims to provide updates and foster engagement with communities across Hawaiʻi island, the office of Mayor Roth said.

The event drew a crowd of Kona resident interested to talk about topics ranging from homelessness, to animal control, to pickleball. The event was livestreamed over Facebook and aired on Nā Leo TV.

The mayors staff announced that another meeting in the series will be held in on June 13th at the Old Airport Pavilion in North Kona from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.