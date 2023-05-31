(BIVN) – In Puna woman was arrested and charged following an incident last week that was described by police as “a violent encounter with her child.”

Hawai‘i police announced Tuesday that they have arrested and charged 34-year-old Calla Renata Grace Mae Weddington of Pāhoa with various offenses following the incident that occurred at a residence on Lehua Drive in Ainaloa on May 24th.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The charges against Weddington stem from an incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon, May 24, 2023, shortly after 1:00 p.m. Puna patrol officers were assigned to respond to the Lehua Drive residence to retrieve a nine-year-old female child who was removed by Weddington from a school in Hilo, in violation of a family court order. Upon officer’s arrival, Weddington barricaded herself and the child within the residence and initially refused to communicate with officers or release the child to police custody. Weddington began exhibiting erratic behavior, which escalated to the point where she was no longer responding to officers An officer was able to open an unlocked door where he was met by Weddington who was advancing toward him while brandishing a knife. Weddington attempted to close the door on the officer; however, Weddington eventually exited the residence without the knife and surrendered to officers. Further investigation revealed that the child sustained minor knife wounds to her forearm and chest. The child received medical assistance at the scene and was later released to the custody of her father.

After conferring with the County Prosecutorʻs Office, detectives charged Weddington with the following offenses:

Attempted first-degree assault of a police officer

Second-degree assault

Abuse family household member

Unlawful imprisonment

Second-degree custodial interference

Weddington’s bail was set at $7,500, and her initial court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, May 30, in Hilo District Court.