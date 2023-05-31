(BIVN) – Two men have been injured following a head-on car crash on Kawaihae Road on Tuesday.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

A 46-year-old Waimea man suffered severe injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, on Kawaihae Road near the 63-mile marker in South Kohala.

Responding to a 1:33 p.m. call, police determined that the 46-year-old was driving a blue 2003 Acura RSX eastbound, (mauka), when he crossed the double solid yellow lines and struck head-on a white 2017 Kia Forte operated by a 41-year-old Waikoloa man. Both drivers were transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital for initial treatment and both were subsequently transported to the Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.

The 46-year-old man is currently listed in critical condition and the 41-year-old man is in stable condition.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a major traffic collision investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.