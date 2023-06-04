(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park recently announced plans for several flight operations in and around the National Park for June 2023.

“Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities,” the National Park Service explained.

Here are the upcoming activity dates:

June 8 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. multiple flights are planned by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory “to retrieve temporary seismic instruments in areas west of Kīlauea Crater and south to Hilina Pali Road.”

between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. multiple flights are planned by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory “to retrieve temporary seismic instruments in areas west of Kīlauea Crater and south to Hilina Pali Road.” June 21 between 9 a.m. and noon for NPS “sling loads of fence replacement along the Kapāpala Ranch and park boundary around 4,000-ft. elevation.”

between 9 a.m. and noon for NPS “sling loads of fence replacement along the Kapāpala Ranch and park boundary around 4,000-ft. elevation.” June 29 from 6:15 a.m. to noon, for NPS monitoring of ʻuaʻu (Hawaiian petrel) on Mauna Loa between 4,000- and 9,000-ft. elevation.

“The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors,” the National Park Service says. “Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.”