(BIVN) – Following a recent letter of demand sent by the ACLU of Hawaiʻi, Mayor Mitch Roth defended his administration’s approach to handling homeless encampments in County parks, and denounced the use of the term “sweep” to describe recent enforcement operations.

The ACLU wrote the letter after learning that the May 24th “Hale Hālāwai Sweep is just the first in a series of enforcement actions that the County intends to execute against houseless people within the County, including an upcoming sweep planned for June 7, 2023 near the Kona Community Aquatic Center and other locations across Hawaiʻi Island “, and demanded the Mayor put a halt to future actions “until adequate shelter or safe spaces are designated.”

Mayor Roth responded to the ACLU and on Tuesday shared this media release: