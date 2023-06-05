(BIVN) – The ACLU of Hawai‘i is demanding the County of Hawaiʻi put a halt to future homeless sweeps planned on the Big Island, until adequate shelter or safe spaces are designated.

Both the ACLU of Hawai‘i and Community Alliance Partners issued lengthy news releases on Monday, detailing a recent ACLU letter sent to County officials that demanded a stop to the sweeps. The demand letter followed an enforcement operation at Hale Hālāwai Beach Park in Kona on May 24. The organizations hope to prevent another sweep near the Kona Community Aquatic Center that they say the County plans to carry out on June 7th.

Here is the ACLU of Hawai‘i letter to the County, dated June 2nd (footnotes omitted):

Dear Mayor Roth, Director Messina, Chief Moszkowicz, and Corporation Counsel Strance: The ACLU of Hawaiʻi Foundation (“ACLU of Hawaiʻi”) has learned that the County of Hawaiʻi (“County”) conducted a sweep on May 24, 2023 that forcibly evicted a group of houseless people from Hale Hālāwai beach park in Kona (“Hale Hālāwai Sweep”). We also learned that the Hale Hālāwai Sweep is just the first in a series of enforcement actions that the County intends to execute against houseless people within the County, including an upcoming sweep planned for June 7, 2023 near the Kona Community Aquatic Center and other locations across Hawaiʻi Island (“Planned Sweeps”). The County is engaging in these sweeps despite knowing full well that Hawaiʻi County does not have sufficient available shelter space to house the people who have been impacted by these sweeps. The County’s execution of enforcement actions under these circumstances is constitutionally problematic. In 2019, in Martin v. City of Boise, the federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the well-established principle that a municipality’s enforcement of an ordinance “violates the Eighth Amendment [to the U.S. Constitution] insofar as it imposes criminal sanctions against homeless individuals for sleeping outdoors, on public property, when no alternative shelter is available to them.” And just this past fall, in Johnson v. City of Grants Pass, the Ninth Circuit — in a separate published opinion — re-affirmed the principle that a municipality “cannot, consistent with the Eighth Amendment, enforce its anticamping ordinances against homeless persons for the mere act of sleeping outside with rudimentary protection from the elements, or for sleeping in their car at night, when there is no other place in the City for them to go.” Here — when houseless people in the County have no safe place to go without being subjected to the County’s laws that punish sheltering in public spaces — enforcement actions like the Hale Hālāwai Sweep and the Planned Sweeps (if the County chooses to move forward with them) violate the mandates of the U.S. and Hawaiʻi constitutions. In light of this, we write with a demand: The County must stop the Planned Sweeps unless and until the County either stands up emergency shelter spaces that can adequately house Hawaiʻi County’s houseless community, or designates a safe space where houseless community members can exist without being subject — every single day and every single second — to County enforcement actions. As you may be aware, the ACLU of Hawaiʻi has challenged other unconstitutional enforcement actions on neighboring islands, including in the City and County of Honolulu and in Maui County. We request a response from the County by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 5. We are open to discussing alternatives with you. If you have any questions or comments regarding this letter, please contact me at 808-522-5905 or wkim@acluhawaii.org. Sincerely yours, Wookie Kim

Legal Director

ACLU of Hawai’i

“Hawaiʻi County has a duty to protect the constitutional rights of the houseless community”, said Carrie Ann Shirota, Policy Director of the ACLU of Hawai‘i, in the news release. “Forcing people to leave under the threat of arrest without access to alternative shelter or safe public spaces violates the Eight Amendment and results in cruel and unusual punishment. These policies are contrary to building safe, healthy, and equitable communities, and further exacerbate trauma experienced by houseless people at the hands of the County and Police Department. Hawai‘i County can and must do better – by focusing on permanent affordable housing options, emergency shelter beds and alternative housing options, along with increased health and support services.”

Community Alliance Partners also issued its own news release about the ACLU letter of demand. After describing the letter, the Community Alliance Partners wrote: