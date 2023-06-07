(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole from a Kailua-Kona establishment, and investigators are sharing a image of the possible suspect that was captured on surveillance footage.

From the Hawaiʻi Police:

Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a theft suspect who stole from a Kailua-Kona establishment.

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at about 10:24 a.m., it was reported that an unidentified male entered a Kailua-Kona business in the at 73-5000 block of Olowalu Street and stole numerous items. The suspect then fled the area in a silver four-door sedan. Police investigators recently received surveillance footage of the theft and are hoping that members of the public recognize the suspect.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, with a light complexion and a medium build, with dark-colored short hair. He was last seen wearing a fluorescent green long-sleeve shirt with reflective stripes, dark jeans, and black slippers.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is encouraged to contact Kona Officer Rickielee Kamakau at (808) 935-3311, or email Rickielee.Kamakau@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.