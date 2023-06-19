(BIVN) – Things have gone relatively quiet at Kīlauea volcano, where just a few hours earlier on Monday, dramatic lava fountains were bursting high into the air from a vent on the crater wall.

The eruptive vent on the southwest side of the summit crater had been putting on a show for the last several days, and the height of the fountain appeared to be getting higher throughout the day. On the USGS webcam, viewers watched live as the spatter cone surrounding the vent periodically collapsed into the churning lava.

But then, there was an abrupt change. By 4 p.m., the activity at the vent had diminished to a mere trickle of lava, and some minor spattering at the top of the cone.

And by 6 p.m., just before sunset, the vent appeared to be completely quiet.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has been tracking steady deflationary tilt in the summit area since Saturday morning, however this graph shows a switch to inflation at around the time the active vent went quiet. What this means for the current eruption of Kīlauea remains to be seen. For now, the Kilauea alert level remains at WATCH, and the aviation color code remains at ORANGE.

UPDATE – (10:30 p.m.) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued a Kīlauea statue report on Monday evening, saying the summit eruption at Kīlauea volcano has paused. From the USGS HVO: