(BIVN) – The 28th Hawaiʻi Coffee Association Conference was held at the Kauai Beach Resort & Spa last week.

From the Hawaii Coffee Association:

Winners of the Hawaii Coffee Association’s 14th Annual Statewide Coffee Cupping Competition and the inaugural Latte Art Throwdown were announced during the 28th Hawaii Coffee Association Conference June 15-17 at the Kauai Beach Resort & Spa.

Also on tap was a record number of interactive workshops and lectures with seminars covering everything from water sensory to roast theory. Activities included a field grafting workshop with a how-to session guiding growers for implementing varietal replacement along with panel discussions on Coffee Leaf Rust and Farm Profitability.

“The conference was a success and the overall mood was positive and upbeat, despite the challenges facing our industry,” notes HCA President Fred Cowell of Kauai Coffee Company. “We were especially pleased to see so many new faces from across our industry that represented a broader spectrum than just growers and processors.”

Headlining the program was a keynote by Certified Q Grader Marc Marquez of Savor Brands and the election of HCA’s Board of Directors. New to the event was a beverage cart serving espresso favorites for attendees.

“Our workshops, seminars, presentations and vendor displays were specifically relevant to the challenges facing our industry,” adds Cowell. “The teamwork of the organizers was evident from start to finish; many mahalos to everyone involved.”

Statewide Cupping Competition Results

Sixty-eight entries, down from 94 in 2022, vied in the 14th Statewide Hawaii Coffee Association Cupping Competition. Brittany Horn, HCA cupping committee chair and co-owner of Pacific Coffee Research (PCR), notes this year’s lower turnout is likely due to increasing challenges during this past harvest season.

“Growers are facing labor shortages, unpredictable weather and climate changes, plus increasing costs of inputs, lower yields and quality due to Coffee Leaf Rust and Berry Borer,” explains Horn. “Yet there were gems that shined bright in this competition.”

The top-scoring coffee with 87 points was a Kona-grown parchment-dried (washed process without use of commercial yeast inoculants) Red Bourbon variety produced by Kopiko Farm. Miranda Farms, of the Ka’u District, entered a parchment-dried Gesha variety placing second with a score of 86.75. Greenwell Farms of Kona earned a score of 86.35 with a fruit-dried (natural process) Gesha variety.