(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory is again in place for south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island.

A “reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will peak later today,” said the National Weather Service, “and hold through tonight before briefly diminishing late Tuesday.”

Surf heights of 7 to 10 feet will be possible in the Kaʻū, North Kona, South Kona Districts of through Tuesday evening.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that due to the High Surf Advisory, please be advised:

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

You will be informed as conditions change, officials say.