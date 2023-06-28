(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth held another town hall meeting in Waikōloa on Tuesday evening.

The third meeting in the “Sustainable Horizons: Mayor Roth’s Community Impact Check-in” series, the meeting drew a crowd of residents to the Waikōloa Elementary School Cafeteria. The event was livestreamed on the Mayor’s Facebook page and on Nā Leo TV.

Public questions focused on evacuation routes for Kawaihae, brush fire safety, the delayed start date for Waikoloa Road improvements, short term vacation rentals, area parks, and other topics of local interest.

“Our administration is committed to listening to the community and incorporating their valuable insights into our actions,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release promoting the event. “These town halls serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue, where residents can voice their concerns and provide suggestions for improvement. We truly value the diverse perspectives within our community, as they guide us in better serving our residents and working towards a more inclusive and responsive administration. We encourage everyone in and around the Waikōloa area to join us on June 27 and actively participate in shaping a community that reflects the needs and aspirations of all of us.”