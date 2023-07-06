(BIVN) – As the Hawaiʻi County Council moves forward with a resolution urging the Governor to issue an emergency proclamation due to the hazardous conditions at the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel on Banyan Drive, state officials say such a proclamation is already in the works.

Both the State and the County are “in the process of declaring an emergency proclamation,” said Dawn Chang, the chair of the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources during Wednesday’s council committee meeting. Chang said the proclamation “will suspend certain state laws, as allowed by federal law, and the mayor’s emergency proclamation will suspend certain County laws.”

“These laws that are being suspended will be utilized only to the extent necessary to quickly build a perimeter fence to secure the property against further trespassing,” Chang said, “and to demolish the building.”

Chang said the DLNR “had requested $14 million from the legislature to demolish Uncle Billy’s building. Based upon the estimates we had received this year, we received legislative authorization of $8 million geobond reimbursable. The $8 million is only enough to partially demolish the building to make it uninhabitable.”

“Depending on the proposed use, we may need additional legislative appropriation to remove the remaining debris and subsurface utilities and foundation,” Chang said. “Our engineering division is working on preparing the necessary scope of work for the contractor to demolish the building. With the emergency proclamation, we anticipate the contractor will take four to six months from the start to finish to abate any hazardous materials,” she added.

Chang said DLNR DOCARE officers will continue to monitor the property, “however, due to the current unsafe conditions, DOCARE and First Responders are not being permitted to even enter the building.”

Without the emergency proclamation, Chang said, “we probably would not be able to remove Uncle Billy for another two years, just with the contracting and the procurement process, so this should help relieve some of the tension and provide the Hawaiʻi island, and Hilo community in particular, some more expeditious relief.”

“I have thought through a lot of these things,” said Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy, who introduced the Uncle Billy’s resolution, “as far as what does emergency powers do? As far as truncating the process. What do we do with individuals who are unhoused in that area? What do we do with our construction debris? These are all conversations I’ve been having on my own.”

The council committee voted to forward the resolution to the full council with a positive recommendation.

From the language of the resolution: