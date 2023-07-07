(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi has named a new UH Hilo Dean of College of Natural and Health Sciences.

Dr. Simon Kattenhorn will serve as the permanent dean of the college, effective on August 14th, replacing Interim Dean Brian Wissman.

UH Hilo Chancellor Bonnie D. Irwin announced the appointment of Dr. Kattenhorn following the July 6, 2023 UH Board of Regents meeting.

From the University of Hawaiʻi: