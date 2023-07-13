(BIVN) – Police are investigating the recent burglary of a store in the Kalapana-Kaimū area that was burglarized on Sunday, July 9th.

Images of the crime were captured on security cameras, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects involved in a burglary investigation that occurred on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in the Kalapana-Kaimū area.

Officers responded to a 3:20 a.m. alarm at a business establishment in Kalapana and met with the owner of the store who reported that unknown suspects used a truck to push in the door and steal multiple bottles of alcohol, other miscellaneous items, and an undisclosed amount of US currency. The front cab of the truck was wrapped in a gray tarp and the back bed was wrapped in a blue tarp concealing its description. The suspects were fully covered with long sleeved shirts, pants, gloves, and material completely covering their face and head.

Suspect #1 is described as having a slender build wearing dark colored pants, black hood, and a green long-sleeved shirt with the words “MIDTOWN” on the back.

Suspect #2 is described as having a small build wearing camouflage pants, black sweater, and black hood.

Suspect #3 is described as having a medium build wearing gray pants, orange long sleeved shirt, and a black hood.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case or the identity of the people depicted, to call Puna Community Policing Officer Eddie Cardines at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.