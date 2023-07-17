(BIVN) – Police say they are still seeking leads in the investigation of the unsolved murder of 76-year-old Michael Rosenbaum, whose body was discovered at MacKenzie State Recreation Area in Puna on July 31, 2021.
Rosenbaum was last seen alive on July 22, 2021, in Pāhoa town. He was reported missing two days later.
Police say Rosenbaum’s body was found by a local fisherman on the cliffs below MacKenzie beach park. Rosenbaum died from a gunshot wound.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
The Area I Criminal Investigation Section is continuing this investigation, which is classified as second-degree murder.
Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this investigation to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378 or email jeremy.kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
