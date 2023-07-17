(BIVN) – Police say they are still seeking leads in the investigation of the unsolved murder of 76-year-old Michael Rosenbaum, whose body was discovered at MacKenzie State Recreation Area in Puna on July 31, 2021.

Rosenbaum was last seen alive on July 22, 2021, in Pāhoa town. He was reported missing two days later.

Police say Rosenbaum’s body was found by a local fisherman on the cliffs below MacKenzie beach park. Rosenbaum died from a gunshot wound.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: