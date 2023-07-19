(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the eastern and southern coast from Kohala to South Point of Hawai‘i island, following the rain and runoff generated by Tropical Storm Calvin as it passed to the south.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch:

Heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

All other weather-related warnings associated with Calvin have been dropped. However, a High Surf Advisory remains in place for the east-facing shores of the Big Island. A Flood Watch is also still in effect for the entire island.