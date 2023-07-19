(BIVN) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is urging Hawaiian Homestead residents in Kailapa to conserve water, after two wells operated by Kohala Ranch temporarily lost service Wednesday morning.

From the DHHL:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) urges Kailapa Hawaiian Homestead residents to conserve water following notification of malfunctioning water wells in north Hawai‘i.

The two wells, owned and operated by Kohala Ranch, temporarily lost service Wednesday morning. Service is anticipated to be restored in the near future as soon as repairs are completed.

A technician is enroute from O‘ahu today to address the issue.

The Kohala Ranch supplies the DHHL Kawaihae Public Water System 164. The DHHL Kawaihae Public Water System provides water to DHHL Kailapa residents. The malfunction impacts 165 lessees and their household members.

As a precautionary measure, DHHL asks residents to conserve water and temporarily refrain from using water for outdoor irrigation uses until service has been restored by Kohala Ranch.

While repairs are being made by Kohala Ranch, DHHL will be trucking water in to supply the Kawaihae Public Water System and minimize interruption in water service to Kailapa residents. Kailapa residents will continue to have access to water in their homes for essential needs.

The reason for the wells being temporarily taken out of service is due to an electrical malfunction with the well pump control station.