(BIVN) – The failure of a water well in Kona has triggered a Water Restriction Notice for customers in the area.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply announced the 25 percent Water Restriction for North Kona customers on Monday evening. Affected areas include Mākālei, Kalaoa, Kona Palisades, Keāhole, Palamanui, Kohanaiki, Kailua-kona, Kaloko, Kaloko Mauka, Hualālai, Honokōhau, Kealakehe, Keahuolū, Keōpū, Hōlualoa, Wai‘aha, Kahalu‘u, and Keauhou.

The water restriction measures are needed due to the failure of the Honokōhau Deepwell on Saturday, August 5, officials say. Water Supply says it has expedited purchases and repairs in efforts to return North Kona wells back to service. From the DWS:

The 25% Water Restriction will preserve adequate water supplies and pressure to meet the community’s drinking, cooking and hygiene needs. DWS will continue monitoring the water system and make necessary adjustments. You will be kept informed of any changes in water supplies. Please use water wisely and sparingly. Customers should refrain from irrigation, washing cars, and other unnecessary water uses while the water restriction is in effect. Taking short showers, fixing leaky toilets, and turning off the faucet while brushing teeth are easy ways to reduce water use.

Water quality is not threatened by the loss of the well, officials stress. The water is “safe to consume and continues to meet or exceed federal drinking water regulations. Water filtration, boiling and other home purification practices are unnecessary,” DS says. “Mahalo for your cooperation and understanding while this temporary use restriction is in effect.”