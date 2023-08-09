(BIVN) – Spencer County Beach Park and Puʻukohola Heiau National Historic Site is closed until further notice, as wildfires and Red Flag conditions continue to threaten the Kohala-area of Hawaiʻi island.

From the National Park Service:

Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historic Site in North Kohala will remain closed to the public Wednesday, August 9 to conduct assessments and clean up following damaging winds that wreaked havoc Tuesday and caused brushfires to spread.

Brushfires near the historic heiau (temple) prompted evacuations in communities north and south of the heiau Tuesday but did not enter the park. Some roads in the area remain closed, including Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway between the 69-mile marker and Kawaihae Road.

“We sincerely mahalo our Puʻukoholā staff, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park fire crew, Pōhakuloa Training Area and Hawaiʻi County fire fighters who worked side-by-side through the night and prevented the fire from jumping the road at Spencer Beach Park and entering the park,” said Puʻukoholā Heiau Superintendent Daniel Kawaiaea. “While the winds are lighter this morning, safety is our top priority and we remain vigilant in our efforts to protect the park, our visitors and our staff.”

According to Superintendent Kawaiaea, Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historic Site will reopen in time for the 51st annual Hoʻokuʻikahi I Puʻukoholā Cultural Festival this Saturday, August 12.