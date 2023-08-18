(BIVN) – As the search for those who went missing in the wildfires in Lāhainā continues, investigators are collecting DNA samples from family members to help identify victims who have been found.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Honolulu Division is assisting the Maui Police Department, and – along with and Maui Emergency Management Agency – is asking all immediate family members of those who are still missing to provide DNA samples to assist in this effort.

Parents, siblings, and children of the missing can participate whether they are on Maui, or off-island.

From a FBI news release:

Immediate family on the Island of Maui:

Immediate family members located on the Island of Maui are asked to go to the Hyatt Regency Kaanapali between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. beginning Friday, August 18, to provide your DNA samples.

Immediate family on neighbor islands or the mainland:

Immediate family members located on neighbor islands or the mainland are asked to call the FBI at (808) 566-4300, or to contact us via email at HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov and provide your contact information. The FBI will provide further instructions on how you can provide your DNA samples.

“The FBI is committed to helping our communities during times of crisis, including natural disasters,” the news release stated. “The Maui Police Department requested assistance from the FBI in these DNA collection efforts. The FBI is collecting the DNA for the sole purpose of helping identify those reported missing and will provide the samples to the laboratory assisting the police department.”

“No DNA will be retained by the FBI,” the news release says.

As of August 17, the number of confirmed fire fatalities was at 111.