UPDATE – (2 p.m. HST) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department reports Highway 190 is now open.

(BIVN) – A brush fire in North Kona forced the closure of Highway 190 at noon on Friday.

Emergency officials reported Highway 190 was shut down to traffic between Saddle Road and Kaiminani Street. Fire department operations extend along the highway between the 16-17 mile markers, officials said.

“No Kona-bound traffic is allowed from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection,” a Hawaiʻi Police Department alert stated. “No Waimea-bound traffic is allowed from the 15-mile post. The Hawaii Fire Department is on-scene fighting the fire.”

Officials expect the closure to last for at least two hours.