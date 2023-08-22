(BIVN) – The next town hall with Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth and his cabinet will take place Thursday, August 24, at the Cooper Center in Volcano Village.
The meeting – the seventh in the series, “Sustainable Horizons: Mayor Roth’s Community Impact Check-in” – will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will again be made available for viewing on Mayor Roth’s Facebook page and Nā Leo TV, Channel 55.
“The recent events on Maui have highlighted the importance of trust and unity between government and the communities in which we serve,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “These town halls act as platforms for government leaders and the community to come together and share what’s working and what isn’t. They’re meant to bring us all together so that we can find common ground and better inform the way we serve. We’re excited to continue our town hall series in Volcano and look forward to hearing from the community of upper Puna.”
According to the County of Hawaiʻi:
The town hall series aims to establish an open and transparent dialogue where residents can stay informed about local initiatives, express their concerns, and actively contribute to shaping the future of their respective communities.
The event will begin with Mayor Roth and key cabinet members providing updates on the county’s progress and direction during the first half-hour. These updates will be tailored to provide site-specific information relevant to the upper Puna community. The remaining hour and a half will be dedicated to a Q&A session, enabling attendees to directly pose questions to department representatives and receive responses from subject matter experts.
