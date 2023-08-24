(BIVN) – The 21-year-old Captain Cook man who was first arrested last month in connection with an alleged violent robbery at a store in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates, has been arrested again.

Police and prosecutors announced on Thursday that a grand jury has indicted Derick Clayson Kaohuikaulunahele Camacho in connection with the July 20 incident at the Kahuku Gift & Garden Shop. Police first arrested Camacho at the scene.

From a Thursday police news release:

On Wednesday afternoon, August 23, 2023, Camacho was located at a residence on Hawai’i Boulevard in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates. He was charged in accordance with the indictment warrant, for the following offenses: • First-degree Robbery

• Second-degree Burglary

• Second-degree Theft

• Attempted Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle (UCPV)

• Two counts of Kidnapping Camacho’s bail was set at $250,000. The charges against Camacho stem from an incident reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. on July 20, 2023, when Ka’u patrol officers responded to an active burglary report at a business in the 92-8000 block of Mamalahoa Highway in Ocean View. While investigating this burglary, officers were alerted to a second active burglary occurring at a nearby retail establishment. Upon investigating at the second business, officers discovered a masked man, later identified as Camacho, making verbal threats and physically dragging a 61-year-old male victim into the back room of the business. Officers immediately demanded that Camacho release the victim, however he refused to comply with the officers’ orders. An officer then deployed his Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW), commonly known as a “taser,” and Camacho was subsequently taken into police custody. The initial investigation was completed by the Area II Criminal Investigation Section; and on Friday, July 21, 2023, after conferring with the Hawai’i County Prosecutors Office, Camacho was charged with the offenses listed above. His bail at that time was set at $36,000; however, it was later increased to $250,000 by the Honorable Judge upon reviewing and signing the Riverside Affidavit. Unable to post bail, Camacho remained in police custody over the weekend. On Monday, July 24, 2023, he made his initial court appearance in Kona District Court, where at the objection of the assigned deputy prosecuting attorney, the presiding judge granted Camacho supervised release (SR). On August 1, 2023, a Kona grand jury was convened and the $250,000 indictment warrant was issued. Camacho remained at-large until police located and arrested him on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

From the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney: