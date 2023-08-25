(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The 3rd Annual “Fill a Cruiser Food Drive” event will be held at the Kona Costco warehouse parking lot on September 1, 2023 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

A collaborative effort between the Hawai’i Police Department’s Kona Community Policing Section, Costco of Kona, the Food Basket Inc., and KAPA Radio personality Tommy Ching, the “Fill A Cruiser Food Drive” will help provide food to island residents in need.

Police will have a marked police cruiser parked in front of Costco where members of Costco and the general public can donate nonperishable food items.

All donated food items will then be distributed to the Food Basket, who will in turn provide it to residents of Hawai‘i Island in need. This year, due to the tragic Lahaina Fires, we will be accepting monetary donations for the Maui Food Bank during the event. All monies donated will go directly to the Maui Food Bank to assist in their efforts to help stem the increasing need for food assistance.

Officer Dwayne Sluss of the Kona Community Policing Section stated that, “During the COVID lock-down we really saw the increased need for food assistance for our local community and Kupuna, so we conducted the first “Fill a Cruiser Food Drive” with the ever so thankful assistance from the management and staff of the Kona Costco, who also realized the major need for this event and how it will positively help our community.”

HPD’s Kona Community Policing Section would like to express its sincere gratitude to Costco of Kona and its employees for their participation and to the Food Basket Inc. for all their hard work providing food to Hawai‘i Island residents.