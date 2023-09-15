(BIVN) – A Kona man, 25 year-old Chito K. Asuncion, recently pleaded “guilty” in circuit court to second degree murder and first degree assault charges, in connection to the deaths of two victims in Kona, and the stabbings of two other victims in Hilo.

From the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney:

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Kona man, 25 year-old Chito K. Asuncion, has pleaded “Guilty” to two charges of Murder in the Second Degree and two charges of Assault in the First Degree in relation to two separate murder incidents occurring on June 7, 2022 and May 17, 2022 in Kona and two separate knife stabbing incidents occurring on May 25, 2022 and May 30, 2022 in Hilo.

On August 28, 2023, Asuncion appeared in Kona Circuit Court where he entered “Guilty” pleas to two charges of Murder in the Second Degree (knowingly caused the deaths of Boyd Maygra on June 7, 2022 and Brian Macaulay on May 17, 2022) and two charges of Assault in the First Degree (knowingly caused serious bodily injury to both Gary Nakagawa on May 25, 2022 and Alice Coleman on May 30, 2022). Asuncion was ordered to appear on November 20, 2023 for sentencing. Asuncion remains in custody having previously been denied bail.

Murder in the Second Degree carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Assault in the First Degree carries a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term.

The investigations were initiated by Kona and South Hilo Patrol, and the felony investigation was handled by Detective Tyler Prokopec, Area II Criminal Investigation Section, and members of the Area I and II Criminal Investigation Sections, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chase Murray.

