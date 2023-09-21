(BIVN) – In tandem with Governor Green’s announcement on finding longer-term housing options for displaced Maui residents, the County of Hawaiʻi unveiled a virtual resource hub to assist.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

In response to the recent devastating fires that displaced many Maui residents, Hawaiʻi County, in collaboration with various partners, is taking proactive steps to aid individuals and families planning to relocate to Hawaiʻi Island, whether temporarily or long-term. At the heart of this effort is a comprehensive virtual resource hub, accessible on the Hawaiʻi County website, serving as a lifeline for Maui residents relocating to Hawaiʻi Island. The virtual resource hub includes housing guidance, financial aid information, job resources, business recovery assistance, food programs, medical service details, and transportation options for displaced residents.

“During crises, access to essential services and information becomes crucial, which is why our dedicated team is compiling a wide range of resources and assistance programs for those in transition,” said Cyrus Johnasen, Public Information Officer for Hawaiʻi County. “Maui and Hawaiʻi Island share many ties which might make us a natural fit for relocation as residents look to get back on their feet with dignity. That’s why we shifted our focus to ensuring a smooth transition for those who decide to join our Hawaiʻi Island ʻohana. The faster we can help folks get services, the quicker they can assimilate into our community.”

As a potential second phase of this initiative, Hawaiʻi County seeks to establish partnerships to provide physical resource spaces within the community. These spaces will provide access to computers and trained staff who can assist displaced residents in navigating the resources found on the virtual hub. If found to be a viable need, this step would aim to bridge the digital divide and offer personalized assistance to those who may face challenges accessing online information and services.

“We are proud to continue to show a commitment to our Maui ʻohana while remaining steadfast in our work for Hawaiʻi Island residents,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “It’s important to remember that we are all interconnected and that lending a helping hand whenever possible is innate to the spirit and vibrancy of our island and state. We welcome all displaced residents who choose to come with open arms and aloha as they continue to rebuild from the ashes.”

The unveiling of the resource hub comes in tandem with Governor Green’s announcement that the State would begin to look for longer-term housing options for displaced Maui residents as temporary shelters return to normal operations.

The public is invited to explore the virtual resource hub at hawaiicounty.gov/maui. It is a growing resource, and those wishing to contribute resources or support potential Phase Two efforts are asked to contact Cyrus Johnasen at cyrus.johnasen@hawaiicounty.gov.