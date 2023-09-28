(BIVN) – Following the August 2023 wildfire disaster that devastated the town of Lahaina on Maui, and the discussion about who is responsible for activating the state’s all-hazard outdoor siren system, the state on Wednesday provided some clarity.

“In the interest of public clarity, the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) consulted with the leaders of our emergency management partners in each county to produce a summary for major hazards in the state,” a HI-EMA news release stated. The agency provided a summary, seen above, covering “elements such as which organizations have primary and secondary responsibility for activating alert systems, and factors to consider in making the decision.”

“These protocols haven’t changed,” said James Barros, HI-EMA Administrator. “The sirens are an all-hazard alert system, and the state and county emergency plans address how to use all our alert and warning tools. This summary collects information about many different hazards and puts it on one page to help ensure the public has a clear understanding of how these complex decisions are made, sometimes in a very short amount of time.”

The summary covers elements such as:

Who informs emergency managers about a hazard to the public

What information is typically weighed in deciding whether to activate sirens or other alerts

Who typically makes the decision on siren activation

Who is responsible for activating sirens (primary and secondary)

Where sirens typically would be activated for specific hazards

What other alert systems may be used instead of or along with sirens

From the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency: