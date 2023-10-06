(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, but there are signs of elevated unrest in an area just south of the summit caldera, prompting some closures within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

“Due to elevated seismic activity and inflation at the summit of Kīlauea volcano, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is temporarily closing specific trails, viewing areas, and parking lots until further notice,” the National Park Service announced on Friday.

The USGS Kīlauea Alert Level remains at ADVISORY, but the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has reported increased seismicity and inflationary tilt, with an earthquake swarm in a region south of the caldera. “The trend of the seismic activity parallels, but is slightly south of the December 1974 eruption vents,” scientists wrote on Friday morning. “From 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. this morning, October 6, strong seismicity was recorded at the northeast end of this trend at the southern boundary of the caldera. Seismicity in the area decreased around 6 a.m., but still remains elevated.”

Due to the recent observations, the National Park Service has closed the following areas:

Hilina Pali Road from Chain of Craters Road to Hilina Pali Overlook

Kulanaokuaiki Campground

Puʻupuaʻi parking lot, Puʻupuaʻi Overlook, and the trail that connects Puʻupuaʻi Overlook to Devastation Trail.

Devastation parking lot and Devastation Trail.

Keanakākoʻi Overlook and the paved trail from Chain of Craters Road.

Crater Rim Trail from Chain of Craters Road to Keanakākoʻi Crater.

Maunaiki Trail

Kaʻū Desert Trail

“Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is closely monitoring Kīlauea in collaboration with our colleagues at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory,” the National park Service wrote. “The park is currently open, but visitors should be prepared and stay informed.”