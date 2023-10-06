(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi is looking for someone to head the newly created Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity, and Resilience, or “OSCER”.

Mayor Mitch Roth’s administration is seeking applicants for Interim Sustainability Administrator, who will lead OSCER by “spearheading sustainability, climate action, and social justice efforts in the County”, and who “will play a pivotal role in advancing the county’s commitment to community sustainability, environmental and cultural stewardship, and social equity.”

The deadline for application submissions is October 10, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. HST.

From a County news release:

The Interim Sustainability Administrator will have responsibility for the administration and operation of OSCER. The individual selected for this role will need to possess a diverse set of abilities and skills, including experience leading sustainability initiatives, technical knowledge of climate change mitigation and adaptation, an understanding of Native Hawaiian culture, leadership skills, project management expertise, and experience with policy development and securing funding. Minimum qualification requirements for this position include a bachelor’s degree in sustainability, climate science, environment, resilience, or related fields, plus five years of related experience or a master’s degree with three years of related experience. The ideal candidate will also have experience working with frontline communities disproportionately impacted by climate change and will be well-versed in project management, interagency collaboration, and governmental policy development.

The County news release adds that the OSCER admin will be tasked with the following responsibilities:

Developing policies and programs to advance sustainability, climate action, and equity by County codes.

Collaborating with County departments and community partners to implement sustainability and resilience strategies.

Ensuring that sustainability efforts benefit all community members, including lower and middle-income earners, Native Hawaiians, and historically marginalized communities.

Monitoring key performance indicators and benchmarks to track progress toward sustainability goals.

Engaging with stakeholders to ensure equitable implementation of policies and actions.

Managing the office’s budget and equipment, contracts, or licenses.

Investigating and pursuing State and Federal grant opportunities to support sustainability initiatives.

Investigating and pursuing State and Federal grant opportunities to support sustainability initiatives. Proposing legislation to the Council to implement sustainability and resilience measures.

Candidates can apply online by the closing deadline.