(BIVN) – A Honokaʻa man has been arrested following a September 6th incident at Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area in which a woman was reportedly struck by an arrow while walking to her car.

Police say 32-year old Gimmy Palafox Ventura has been charged with Assault in the Second-Degree.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6th, South Kohala patrol officers responded and met with the 31-year-old female victim who reported she had been shot. The victim reported that she was at the Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area just after sunset when she began walking back to her vehicle parked at the northern end of the main parking lot. As she approached her vehicle, she heard what sounded like a gunshot in the immediate area. She then realized that she had suffered a large laceration and was bleeding from her left bicep. She immediately left the area in her vehicle and summoned medical and police assistance. Officers located the victim and her vehicle in the area of Kawaihae and Akulani Road and observed an arrow lodged within the driver’s side rear quarter panel of her vehicle. The length and type of arrow was determined to be consistent with arrows designed for use in crossbows. The victim was treated for her injuries and later released. During the course of the investigation, police identified 32-year old Gimmy Palafox Ventura as a person of interest, and the possible responsible person who shot at the victim. The arrow that had been lodged in the victim’s vehicle was later removed, recovered and sent to the Honolulu Police Department Scientific Investigation Section for DNA analysis. On October 5, 2023, a DNA match was returned from the shaft of the arrow and the contributor was identified as belonging to Ventura. On Wednesday morning, October 11, 2023, detectives executed search warrants on Ventura’s residence and vehicle, a 2023 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, at the 4500 block of Ohia Street in Honoka’a. The search warrants resulted in the recovery of two arrows located in Ventura’s bedroom. A crossbow, 6 additional arrows, numerous arrow tips and fletching were all recovered from Ventura’s vehicle. After conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office, detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section charged Ventura with Assault in the Second-Degree. Bail was set at $2000.00 Ventura’s initial court hearing was on Friday, October 13, at Kona District Court.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Detective Cacique Melendez of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 281, or via email at Cacique.melendez@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

“Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000,” police wrote. “Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”