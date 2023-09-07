(BIVN) – A 31-year-old woman was sent to the hospital on Wednesday evening, after she was struck by an arrow while walking to her car at Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area.

Hawaiʻi Police detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) launched a second-degree assault investigation after the incident. Police report:

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, South Kohala patrol officers responded to the area of Kawaihae and Akulani Road after a 31-year-old female victim reported she had been shot. The victim reported that she was at the Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area just after sunset when she began walking back to her vehicle parked at the northern end of the main parking lot. As she approached her vehicle, she heard what sounded like a gunshot in the immediate area and initially did not realize she had been injured. A short time later, she realized she suffered a large laceration and bleeding to her left bicep. She immediately left the area in her vehicle and summoned medical and police assistance. Officers located the victim and her vehicle in the area of Kawaihae and Akulani Road and observed an arrow lodged within the driver’s side rear quarter panel. The length and type of arrow was determined to be consistent with arrows designed for use in crossbows.

Police say the victim was transported to the Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and later released.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the responsible individual. “Those with information are asked to contact Detective Cacique Melendez at (808) 326-4646, ext. 281, or via email at cacique.melendez@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311,” police said. “Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.”