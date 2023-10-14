(BIVN) – After starting the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship triathlon with a 2.4-mile swim, the over-2,000 participating women emerged from the waters of Kailua Bay and jumped onto their bikes on Saturday morning, transitioning into the second leg on the day-long race: a 112-mile bike ride.

The FulGaz® Bike Course takes the triathletes along the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway from Kailua-Kona to the Hawi turnaround in North Kohala.

“Athletes experienced exposed terrain and crosswinds,” the Ironman media team wrote. “Along with captivating views of lava fields, coastline, and ocean, the course also featured challenging climbs with an elevation gain of up to 5,814 ft. (1772 meters).”

After the bike course, competitors embarked on a 26.2 mile marathon run in Kona.