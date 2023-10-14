(BIVN) – The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship triathlon underway right now in Kona, and for the first time, the women’s field has their own dedicated race.
The triathletes will be challenged by a 2.4-mile (3.8km) swim in Kailua Bay, followed by a 112-mile (180.2km) bike course on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway from Kailua Village to the turn-around at Hawi in North Kohala. The competitors will then finish with a grueling 26.2 mile (42.2km) in Kona.
Race Day Schedule for Saturday, Oct. 14:
- 4:30 a.m. – Live Broadcast Starts IRONMAN Live
- 4:30 a.m. – Transition Opens
- 6:25 a.m. – Race Start- Pro Women
- 6:27 a.m. – PC/ID/Handcycle Women Start
- 6:40 a.m. – Age-Group Women Start (first wave)
- 11:00 p.m. – Magic Hour Final Finishers Spectator Celebration
From the IRONMAN team:
Since its inception in 1978 on the Island of O`ahu, the IRONMAN World Championship® triathlon has etched its name in history through stellar performances, inspirational participants and emotional memories. In 1981, the race moved from the tranquil shores of Waikīkī to the barren lava fields of Kona on the Island of Hawai`i. The most iconic one-day sporting event in the world is the culmination of 40 global IRONMAN events with over 94,000 athletes around the world striving for one of the coveted qualifying slots. The 2021 edition of the event took place in St. George, Utah in May 2022, becoming the first location to host the event outside of Hawai`i since its origins in 1978. After a two-year hiatus from Hawai`i due to COVID, the race returned to Kailua-Kona in 2022 and for the first time took place as a two-day event. The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship race continues with the two-day format but with two different host locations and dates (Nice, France in September and Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i in October), to allow for a dedicated world championship race for women and dedicated world championship race for men. With two days of racing, the cumulative event will host over 4,000 athletes as they embark on a 140.6-mile journey that presents the ultimate test of body, mind, and spirit to earn the title of IRONMAN World Champion.For more information, visit ironman.com.
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The top women compete in the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship triathlon, havening today in Kona.