(BIVN) – The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship triathlon underway right now in Kona, and for the first time, the women’s field has their own dedicated race.

The triathletes will be challenged by a 2.4-mile (3.8km) swim in Kailua Bay, followed by a 112-mile (180.2km) bike course on Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway from Kailua Village to the turn-around at Hawi in North Kohala. The competitors will then finish with a grueling 26.2 mile (42.2km) in Kona.

Race Day Schedule for Saturday, Oct. 14:

4:30 a.m. – Live Broadcast Starts IRONMAN Live

4:30 a.m. – Transition Opens

6:25 a.m. – Race Start- Pro Women

6:27 a.m. – PC/ID/Handcycle Women Start

6:40 a.m. – Age-Group Women Start (first wave)

11:00 p.m. – Magic Hour Final Finishers Spectator Celebration

From the IRONMAN team: