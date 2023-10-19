(BIVN) – The recent High Surf Advisory, which is now expired, has resulted in a Brown Water Advisory for much of the West Hawaiʻi coast.

The Advisory was issued Wednesday night and extends from Kawaihae Harbor, south to Hoʻokena Beach Park.

“High surf has resulted in coastal waters reaching into foliage and other areas above the normal high-water mark, including roadways,” wrote the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch. “The public is advised to stay out of coastal waters that appear brown due to possible runoff containing pesticides and other chemicals, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, and debris that might be in the water. ”

“Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown you are advised to stay out,” health officials wrote. “Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.”