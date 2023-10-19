(BIVN) – The public comment period for the Hawaiʻi County General Plan Comprehensive Review and Update will now be open until March 1, 2024.

The County announced the extension in a news release issued on Wednesday, and said the move “comes in response to numerous requests from community members, ensuring ample time for valuable feedback.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The General Plan, a vital document shaping the future of Hawai’i County for the next 25 years, plays a pivotal role in addressing community challenges, harnessing opportunities, and creating a shared vision.

“I’m proud to announce the extension of the public comment period for the General Plan,” stated Zendo Kern, Director of the County of Hawaiʻi Planning Department. “Listening to and understanding the diverse perspectives of our communities is essential for creating a General Plan that supports a sustainable and thriving Hawaiʻi Island.”

The County of Hawaiʻi Planning Department extends its gratitude to all the communities, stakeholders, County and State agencies, Community Development Plan (CDP) Action Committees, and the Hawaiʻi County Council, who have actively engaged in the extensive public outreach process. Their insights have been invaluable in shaping the recommended draft of the General Plan.

The General Plan covers a broad spectrum of crucial topics, including active living, climate change, quality jobs, housing choice and affordability, local economy, and traffic.

Mayor Mitch Roth emphasized, “The General Plan allows our community to navigate the future of our island home sustainably and truly in the best interest of us all. We hope to see many minds come together to ensure a plan that is as vibrant and diverse as the communities we serve.”

Following the conclusion of the extended public comment period, planners will evaluate and incorporate the feedback received into a final recommended draft, marking the beginning of the adoption process. The final recommended draft will be forwarded to the Windward and Leeward Planning Commissions for separate hearings. All community members are welcome and encouraged to participate in the process, offering their valuable testimonies during the hearings. The County Council is responsible for the final review and adoption and will also provide an opportunity for public testimony.

To stay informed about upcoming events, progress, and the overall process, interested individuals can sign up for the Department’s eNews (here). For more information, please get in touch with the County of Hawai’i Planning Department at 101 Pauahi Street, Suite 3, Hilo, HI 96720. You can reach them at (808) 961-8288 or at GeneralPlan@hawaiicounty.gov.